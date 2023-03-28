Wild: Woman Gets Stabbed Up At Her Job For Allegedly Smashing A Married Man!

Security cameras captured the moment when a woman enters the market and stabs the cashier on Sunday morning (26), in Barra do Bugres (168 km to the mid-north). The crime was motivated by jealousy and the person responsible was arrested in the act.



According to the incident report, the Military Police were called at 8:50 am to respond to a complaint of bodily injury in a supermarket.



Upon arriving at the scene, establishment officials reported that one of the attendants had been stabbed and that the person responsible for the crime left walking with the knife in her hand towards the city square.



The police immediately began the search and located the suspect on Avenida Josefina Rocha de Macedo. Questioned about the crime, she claimed that the victim would be having a love affair with her husband and for that reason, she was stabbed.



The victim took 3 stab wounds and was rescued by witnesses. His current health status has not been disclosed.



The case will be investigated by the Civil Police. Posted by JR