Heated: Woman Goes Nuts & Bites An Officers Finger After They Arrested Her Boyfriend!
an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with the knowledge of the driver having an active warrant in Racine, WI. When the driver exited the vehicle and was placed under arrest, the agitated female passenger said he was not and ran toward the officer, yelling out boisterous language and even biting an officers finger. Posted By Persist
