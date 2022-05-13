Hold Up: Elon Musk Puts His $44 Billion Twitter Deal On Hold Over Fake Account Details!

Elon Musk says his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter is "temporarily on hold." In a tweet posted Friday, the Tesla and SpaceX founder cited spam or fake accounts on the social media platform, pointing to a Reuters report from earlier this month on Twitter estimating that less than 5% of its accounts are fake. Posted By Persist

