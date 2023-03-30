Teen Who Paralyzed Woman In Houston Robbery Confesses Over-Jail Phone "I Grabbed Her, Slammed Her & She Was Paralyzed"

Joseph Harrell, the 17-year-old teen who was arrested in connection to a violent robbery that left a Vietnamese mother paralyzed last month, was caught on a jail phone call confessing to the crime. In the calls obtained by ABC 13, Harrell can reportedly be heard discussing probation while laughing at folks who believe he could spend up to 20 years in prison for his crime. “We were snatching purses,” Harrell confessed. “I hopped out, snatched the purse, the lady ran with the money, I grabbed her, slammed her and she was paralyzed. The lady probably wants justice and some more sh*t. They’ll try to max me out 20 years basically. That b*tch. I ain’t going for it. The b*tch already ran up $230,000 off GoFundMe. B*itch better run on with her life. Like, sh*t you done run up $230,000. Look. They say she ran up $230,000 and she’ll be back walking in no less than a year. He said over the jail phone. Posted By PSmooth