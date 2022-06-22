SMH: Rapper Lil Tjay Reportedly Shot And Undergoing Emergency Surgery!
Rapper Lil Tjay is undergoing emergency surgery after being shot. police responded to a 911 call just after midnight at the Promenade, where they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Another victim, with a single gunshot wound, was located at an Exxon station. The suspect or suspects are still at large and police are on the hunt. So far, the motive is unknown. Via DJ Akademiks. Posted By Persist
