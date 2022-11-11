R.I.P. Kevin Conroy: Legendary Batman Voice Actor Passes Away At Age 66!
Video By Great Big Story. Kevin Conroy, best known for voicing Batman in multiple video games and animated shows, has passed away. He was 66 years old. He leaves behind a legacy as a fan-favourite Batman actor, having a legendary 30-year run as the Caped Crusader. He first played Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Animated Series, quickly cementing himself as the definitive voice for DC's iconic hero. Posted By Persist
