ZoeTalesbyLonzoeYoung - (S1;Ep1) Story of Job [Sponsored]

BROKEN? 129 views

A short film webisode series based on historical events, narrated in rhythmic urban poetic fashion. Season 1 is out now on YouTube. Like, Share, & Subscribe. Follow all accounts for free giveaways. New Episodes are released after every 100k views on YouTube. ©™️

https://linktr.ee/zoetalesbylonzoeyoung?utm_source=linktree_profile_share

