So Much To Unpack Here: Two Men Get Into A Rollover Crash After Trying To Escape Police Officers & Homie Wanted No Parts!
"For those asking I had just got home from work. I heard the beginning of the crash as i was unlocking my door and ran to help. The cops rushed out with their glocks out so i peaced out! As far as i know the cops found a hand gun and a a rifle maybe some more guns in the trunk."
Posted by CZ
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS