Damn: Man Stabbed His Baby Mother To Death After She Admitted To Throwing Their Dead Child In The Trash!
The mother, who allegedly confessed to putting her infant son’s body in the trash after claiming he died while he was sleeping, was fatally stabbed in Northeast D.C. by her baby’s father. Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Carl Jones, 44, in connection with the stabbing of LaDonia Boggs, 39, the mother of the baby who’s been missing since May 2021. Jones was charged with second-degree murder while armed and is being held without bond. Posted By Persist
