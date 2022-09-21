SMH: Racist White Bus Driver Gets Fired After Video Shows Him Shoving 2 Black Students And Allegedly Telling Them To Sit In The Back!

A Georgia school bus driver has been fired and arrested after a viral video showed him shoving two Black students. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver, James O’Neil, on Friday, charging him with two counts of battery after a cellphone video showed him getting physical with a 6-year-old and a 10-year-old on the school bus. O’Neil is white, and the children's parents have deemed the incident racially motivated.



Carter said the confrontation started on Sept. 9, when O’Neil demanded the 6-year-old sit at the back of the bus. The boy didn’t comply, which resulted in O’Neil getting physical. “I don’t know why he told them to sit in the back of the bus because the high schoolers sit back there and normally the primaries sit right behind the bus driver,” Carter explained.



The boy’s 10-year-old sister could be seen on video trying to intervene, which resulted in her getting pushed as well. “Shut your mouth,” O’Neil can be heard saying to the 10-year-old as he pushes the little boy. After he shoves the young girl, he then says, “What a pain in the neck you guys are. Get back there.”



“I was stunned…the emotional damage that it did…my kids don’t want to go back to school…they don’t want to get back on the school bus,” Carter said. In a request for comment, the Morgan County Charter School System told FOX 5 they were working with authorities and that they had fired O’Neil.



James O’Neil, who has been a driver for the Morgan County Charter School System since 2020, was arrested on Friday. He spent a day in the Morgan County Detention Center before bonding out to await trial. He will now await a court date to adjudicate the charges and make a plea.

