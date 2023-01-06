DC Just Doing Whatever Now: The Joker Gets Pregnant & Has A Son In Bizarre New DC Comic!
Released yesterday, the fourth issue of Matthew Rosenberg and Carmine Di Giandomenico's The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing sees the Clown Prince of Crime become pregnant, before then later giving birth to this child. Waking up to discover he's pregnant, the Joker is examined by fellow rogue Doctor Phosphorus. Via youngrippa59. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS