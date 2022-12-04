Horrible: Missing 7-Year-Old Texas Girl Found Dead, FedEx Driver Arrested!
A 7-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week from her North Texas home – prompting an Amber Alert – has been found dead. A FedEx driver has been arrested on kidnapping and murder charges. Athena Strand had disappeared Wednesday evening from her father's home in Texas. Her body was located Friday evening — thanks to a tip investigators had received earlier in the day. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner, was taken into custody Friday on charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. Posted By Persist
