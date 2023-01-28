This Is Terrible: Mother Of Two Small Children Shares Video Of What They Have To Live With In Their Apartment In The Bronx!
An apartment in the Stebbins Ave- Hewitt Place Houses in Longwood section of the Bronx. A mother of two small children cannot get to sleep with this going on. Res Assoc leaders trying to get her bigger traps but she says they manage to get out of them & that she’s made complaints to nychagram but needs help. Posted by JR
