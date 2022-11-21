SMH: Off-Duty Deputy Shot By Cops In New York After Refusing To Drop Gun!
An off-duty deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office was attacked by a group of about three people on Sunday at the intersection of Caroline Street and Broadway in Saratoga Springs. The Vermont deputy did not comply when asked to drop the weapon several times. When the sheriff’s deputy, who was not in uniform, didn’t drop his weapon, Saratoga Springs officers opened fire. The deputy, who was not immediately identified, suffered 10 bullet wounds, including one to the chest, but was conscious and was expected to survive. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS