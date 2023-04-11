These Robbers Trained A Rat To Steal A Diamond Necklace From A Jewelry Store!
A video of a rat stealing a diamond necklace from a jewellery store in India has gone viral on social media. The footage, which was captured on security cameras, shows the rodent crawling up to the necklace display, lingering there for a moment before snatching the piece of jewellery in its mouth and making off with it. Posted by Abdul
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS