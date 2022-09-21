Say What? Floyd Mayweather Confirms Exhibition Bout With Youtuber Deji, Who Just Got His First Boxing Victory Last Month!
Floyd Mayweather has just confirmed that he is fighting YouTube star Deji in an exhibition match in Dubai after rumors swirled that the two would face off this November. Deji finally picked up his first victory of his boxing career as he stopped Fouseytube last month. Deji’s big brother, KSI, hinted that a contract still has yet to be signed between the two fighters. This marks Mayweather’s second major influencer fight since his exhibition against Logan Paul last year. Posted BY Persist
