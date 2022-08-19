Finland's 36 Year Old Prime Minister Is Under Fire After Video Of Her Partying Is Leaked!
Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin made history in 2019 by becoming the country’s youngest prime minister ever. Now, it’s her ability to throw down some serious dance moves that has drawn both admiration and criticism. Leaked videos posted on social media earlier this week showing 36-year-old Marin dancing at what appears to be a private party with friends has led to controversy. People in the videos, which were posted on Instagram stories, can be heard shouting about cocaine. Marin said the video was filmed “a few weeks ago,”. Opposition party members have called for Marin to take a drug test and release the results publicly, suggesting that her actions are inappropriate for a prime minister. Posted by Abdul
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS