Floyd Mayweather Tattoos "TBE" On The Back Of Social Media Influencer 'Funky Matas'

BROKEN? 2,466 views

Floyd Mayweather was approached by social media influencer Funky Matas and asked him for a signature on his back. Floyd tattooed TBE (The Best Ever). Stars like Will Smith, Gerard Butler, Steve-O, Michael J. Fox, Elijah Wood, Christopher Lloyd, Chris Rock, Usain Bolt, Tara Reid, Mike Tyson, Tony Hawk, Rob Schneider, Travis Barker and even the guy who voiced SpongeBob SquarePants have all tattooed their signatures on his back. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS