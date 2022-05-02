Floyd Mayweather Tattoos "TBE" On The Back Of Social Media Influencer 'Funky Matas'
Floyd Mayweather was approached by social media influencer Funky Matas and asked him for a signature on his back. Floyd tattooed TBE (The Best Ever). Stars like Will Smith, Gerard Butler, Steve-O, Michael J. Fox, Elijah Wood, Christopher Lloyd, Chris Rock, Usain Bolt, Tara Reid, Mike Tyson, Tony Hawk, Rob Schneider, Travis Barker and even the guy who voiced SpongeBob SquarePants have all tattooed their signatures on his back. Posted By Persist
