Eric Holder Found Guilty Of First-Degree Murder In Killing Of Nipsey Hussle!
Eric Holder has been convicted of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was found guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm. He was found not guilty of attempted murder against two men who were wounded in the 2019 shooting attack. Posted By Persist
