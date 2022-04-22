Sheesh: Homie Gets Choked & Clapped In The Face By A Cop While Already Handcuffed In Graham, NC!

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Several people were forcibly arrested after gathering around a traffic stop in Graham on Thursday, according to a Graham Police Department news release.



Around 2:20 p.m., Graham officers conducted a traffic stop at the Pines Apartments in the 700 block of Ivey Road. The stop was not related to an incident at the apartments. While conducting the stop, a small crowd of people walked up to the officers and got angry, the release says.



The crowd began interfering with the stop, and people were ordered to back away. Additional officers responded. At least three people failed to comply, and the situation resulted in officers using physical force while arresting several people.



As a matter of policy, all uses of force are investigated to ensure compliance with departmental policy and general statutes. Christopher Lee Jordan, 29, of Graham, was charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer.



Matthew Jamal Cobb, 22, of Graham, was charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer. Wesley Alexander Cobb, 22, of Graham, was charged with assault on a government official. A juvenile was also detained and turned over to their parent at the police department. Posted by CZ