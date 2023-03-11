Heartwarming: Dude Gifts His Neighbor First "Mad Dog" Drink In 10 Years To Priceless Reaction!

Stephen Nymberg (@stephennymberg) gifts his neighbor Fred "the drink he grew up on," which just so happens to be Mad Dog 20/20; a 20 oz, 20% fortified wine. Apparently, Frank has been looking for them for 10 years, and his reaction upon seeing the gift is absolutely priceless.



Stephen and Fred live in North Carolina, and Stephen's TikTok page alternates between documenting his thrill seeking activities like skydiving, and featuring cool members of the community like Fred, and an upbeat Chick-fil-A employee named Jeremiah. Stephen has filmed Fred's birthday party, Fred's reaction to Hurricane Ian, and now Fred's reaction to the Mad Dogs.



Stephen says he got them in Charlotte, four hours away from their Wilmington homes, and Fred recounts drinking them while playing basketball growing up. You can tell he values those times, and immediately pours some out for his friends. Fred is the neighbor we all wish we had. Posted By Ghost