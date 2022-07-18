Not Having It: Nun Pulls Apart Two Girls Kissing And Gives Them A Few Choice Of Words!
This elderly nun is not having any of the devil's work today.
These two women were making out while some guy took photos In Naples, Italy when an elderly nun pulled them apart and gave them a few choice words.
Rough translation:
Nun: But what! What are you doing??
Photographer: Ma’am, we are working over here...
Nun: (unintelligible) The girls, these things… Who who who…! What are you doing? The devil (unintelligible). The devil! Jesus, Joseph and Mary (makes the cross sign as she says each name)
