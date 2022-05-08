The Biggest Upset: Dmitry Bivol Defeats Canelo Álvarez By Unanimous Decision!

Canelo Álvarez had three minutes to avoid disaster, one round to knock out Dmitry Bivol and salvage what the world thought would’ve been an easy victory. A minute into his final chance, Álvarez, the Mexican superstar fighting on Cinco de Mayo weekend, was being booed by a crowd that adored him. A minute later, Mike Tyson, sitting ringside, decided he had seen enough and left. Álvarez wasn’t going to pull off the miracle. He wasn’t going to put the bigger Bivol on his back. Bivol was, stunningly, too good. Nothing was working. And when the three minutes were up, after Bivol connected with a few more clean shots, the question was whether the three judges would steal a win for the star of the show. But Bivol won the fight Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena as he should have by unanimous decision. Each judge scored the fight 115-113 for Bivol (20-0), the World Boxing Assn. light-heavyweight champion. Posted By PSmooth