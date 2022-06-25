Oh Nah: Amazon’s Alexa Could Soon Mimic The Voice Of Your Dead Loved Ones!
Your Amazon Alexa may soon be able to replicate real, human voices — even those of your deceased loved ones. The company announced the new feature at it annual Re:Mars conference, which is focuses on innovation in artificial intelligence (AI). The update to Alexa’s system would allow the virtual assistant to mimic the voice of any person based on less than a minute of recording. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS