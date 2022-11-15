Impressive: Meet The 11-Year-Old Boy With An IQ Higher Than Einstein & Stephen Hawkings!

An 11-year-old boy has been invited to join Mensa, the world's oldest and largest high-IQ society, after getting the maximum score on an IQ test, which is higher than Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, both of whom reportedly each had an IQ of 160. Kevin Sweeney has been accepted into the IQ club after scoring the highest possible score for a boy of his age: 162. He scored in the top 1 percent of people and was the only child on the test, which he took July 16. Proud dad Eddie Sweeney, 40, and mom Laura, 39, said they have always known Kevin was a genius. Dad-of-four Sweeney, from Lochgelly, a town located in Fife, Scotland, said: "It's amazing we are so proud and Kevin is over the moon. Posted By PSmooth