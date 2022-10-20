He's Wildin: Suspect With Samurai Swords Get Tased & Arrested After Stabbing His Own Mother!
Eric Herrera refused to cooperate with the officer’s commands as he approached officers with sword in hand. The officers utilized less lethal force and a taser was deployed. Herrera was taken into custody without further incident. During the incident, officers made contact with the victim (Herrera's Mom) who was suffering from numerous lacerations to her arm from the Herrera’s sword. Posted By Persist
