Suspect Arrested For Attempted Murder Of Lil Tjay!
Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of Lil Tjay, one of which police believe to have been the shooter. Police say the rapper was the victim of an alleged attempted robbery. Lil Tjay was shot Wednesday morning when Mohamed Konate allegedly attempted to rob him and two other men he was with at the time. Following emergency surgery, Tjay went from critical to stable condition. Posted By Persist
