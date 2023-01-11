Popeyes Has Signed The Viral "Popeyes Meme Kid", Dieunerst Collin, To An NIL Deal... He's Now A Freshman Offensive Lineman!

"On Tuesday, "SportsCenter" posted a photo of Collin winning a state championship with his East Orange High School football team next to the original meme image. Collin, now a redshirt freshman center at Lake Erie College in Ohio, thought he would take a chance and use the moment to benefit himself. Because of new rules within the NCAA, Collin is allowed to profit off of his name, image and likeness. He tagged Popeyes on social media and he caught their attention with how he once again went viral. "I thought this is probably the opportunity I can get with Popeyes to at least reach out," Collin said. "I went on Instagram and decided to post asking everyone to repost and tag Popeyes, not knowing that I would get all the support I got. People just started to join, on my post and people that were on the 'SportsCenter' post, and I believe Monday afternoon was when Popeyes DM'ed me and said we actually want to work with you." Collin said that Popeyes has offered him an NIL deal, but he has not yet signed the contract and couldn't disclose the details. He will help promote the restaurant chain. Because the news of his deal has also spread across the internet, Collin is already starting to hear from other companies on potential contracts." - ESPN

Posted by Thrillz