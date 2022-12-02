Oh Nah: Elon Musk Claims Neuralink's Brain Chip Is About "Six Months" Away From First Human Trial!
Elon Musk said that his brain-computer interface company, Neuralink, could implant one of its devices in someone’s brain within the next six months. He also claimed that he would get the device implanted in his own head at some point in the future. Musk said that the company had submitted most of the paperwork needed for a human clinical trial to the FDA. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS