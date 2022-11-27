Ejected Himself: Bryant Player Runs For His Life After Hitting A Syracuse Player!
The Bryant Bulldogs took down the Syracuse Orange in a close battle. The final score was 73-72, with the Bulldogs barely edging out with the win. But tempers rose to an extreme during the game when players decided to throw hands at one another. And before you know it, the teams were in a full-on scuffle during the game. Both players were ejected. Posted by Abdul
