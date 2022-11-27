Ejected Himself: Bryant Player Runs For His Life After Hitting A Syracuse Player!

BROKEN? 4,883 views

The Bryant Bulldogs took down the Syracuse Orange in a close battle. The final score was 73-72, with the Bulldogs barely edging out with the win. But tempers rose to an extreme during the game when players decided to throw hands at one another. And before you know it, the teams were in a full-on scuffle during the game. Both players were ejected. Posted by Abdul

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS