Yeah, No Kidding: "How To Murder Your Husband" Novelist Found Guilty Of Murdering Her Husband!
A jury in Portland has convicted a self-published romance novelist, who once wrote an essay titled "How to Murder Your Husband" — of fatally shooting her husband four years ago. The jury of seven women and five men found Nancy Crampton Brophy, 71, guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday after deliberating over two days in chef Daniel Brophy's death. Posted By Persist
