Woah: Malawian Man Demolishes Houses He Built For His Wife And Her Mother After She Dumped Him For Another Man!

A Malawi man identified as Francis Banda has demolished houses he built for his wife and her mother after the wife left him for another man.



In an audio shared on social media, Banda said that he and his wife have been married for 13 years and have three children



He added that during their marriage, he managed to build two houses, one for the wife and another for her mother at the wife’s home village.



According to Banda, his wife started a relationship with another man and she recently left their house.



At some point, Banda tried to communicate with the women but her phone was answered by the new man.



This angered Banda and he decided to demolish the houses which he built for the woman and her mother at her village. Posted By Ghost