Texas Attorney Tries To Shoot His Ex At A Bar!

A Texas attorney who pulled a gun and threatened to shoot his ex-girlfriend at a bar last week has been discovered dead by police. The Austin Police Department found the body of Gavin Rush, 41, on Wednesday just before 4:30 p.m. after a call requesting a welfare check. Police said his death is not considered suspicious, and the investigation is ongoing. Officials did not share how he died. He was found dead just four days after he was arrested on Nov. 26 after pulling a gun on his ex-girlfriend while she was working at a bar. The victim told police Rush was her ex-boyfriend of three years and their relationship ended about a month and a half ago, according to the arrest affidavit. She said that over the course of the prior week he had been attempting to rekindle their relationship but found out she was interested in a relationship with someone new, the affidavit said.