Ladies Be Careful Out There: Korean Youtuber Gets Sexually Assaulted By 2 Men While She Was Walking To Her Hotel Live Streaming!

A Korean woman streaming live in India’s Mumbai was allegedly harassed by two men in a video that’s gone viral. Hyojeong Park, known as Mhyochi, was walking to her hotel in Khar at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday when a man put his arm around the 24-year-old’s neck and kissed her on the cheek, the BBC reports. One of the men yelled, “I love you,” which she ignored.



The men asked her for her phone number and one appeared to grasp Mhyochi’s arm and pull her toward a motorbike. She resisted. “Where are we going?” she asked. “No, no, no,” she exclaimed. Two men, identified by local media as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari, were charged with molestation by Mumbai police.



“I was followed by the accused to the hotel and when they asked for my mobile number, I gave them a fake one to escape the situation,” Mhyochi recounted to India Today. “I was pretty shocked. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and tried to leave. But he grabbed my wrist and dragged me to his motorcycle.”

