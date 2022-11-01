Another Angle Show's Quavo's Pain.. Hurting Inside For Takeoff + + Designer In Tears Saying He's Done Rapping!

"An investigation is underway after three people were shot, one fatally, during a private party at a bowling alley in downtown Houston Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Police and emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto, around 2:40 a.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they located a large crowd and a man with a gunshot wound to the head or neck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, HPD said. According to HPD Lt. Salazar, 40 to 50 people were at the location when the shooting took place. Two additional victims were located at nearby hospitals, HPD said." Police have confirmed that members Quavo and Takeoff of the popular rap group Migos were in attendance at the time of the shooting." - Click2Houston Posted by Thrillz