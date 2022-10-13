West Virginia Cop Arrests Man For Laughing At Ridiculous Ticket!
A man was ticketed for flashing his lights to warn fellow drivers about a speed trap, and due to the fragile ego of Corporal J.D. Ellison from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department in West Virginia, he ended up being arrested for chuckling at the charge. Dr. Rashad Richey and Rickey Smiley discuss on Indisputable. Posted By Ghost
