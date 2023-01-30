Took It Too Far: California Officer Caught On Camera Stomping On Suspect’s Face While K9 Ruthlessly Bites Him During An Arrest!
A Redding police officer has been placed on leave after he was seen "forcefully stepping" on a suspect's head as he and other officers attempted to arrest him last week. The chief said he placed the officer on leave after a video of the arrest, involving several Redding police officers, was posted on Facebook. "Some of the force used is disturbing and may violate the standards of training and conduct required by members of the Redding Police Department," Schueller said. Schueller said officers attempted to arrest Kevin Donald Hursey, 39, for allegedly trying to break into parked cars in the parking lot of a hospice care in the 1200 block of Willis Street in Redding on Monday, Jan. 23.
Posted by CZ
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS