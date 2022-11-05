Largest Jackpot Ever: Powerball Jackpot Hits A Record Of $1.6 Billion For The Very First Time!
The prize for Saturday’s Powerball drawing has soared to a mind-blowing $1.6 billion — the largest in U.S. lotto history. Only two other lotto jackpots have ever climbed higher than $1.5 billion in the U.S., including a $1.537 billion Mega Millions prize in 2018 and a $1.586 billion Powerball prize in 2016. Posted By Persist
