Heroic Pizza Deliveryman Runs Into Burning Home To Save 5 Children Trapped Inside!
An Indiana man was injured this week after saving five children from a burning home.
Nicholas Bostic, a 25-year-old pizza delivery driver from Lafayette, suffered severe smoke inhalation and a cut on his arm after jumping out the second-story window of the burning house with a 6-year-old during Monday's rescue, according to a release from LPD. The child was "miraculously mostly uninjured."
He recounted to authorities running into the house through the backdoor after driving by and noticing the flames at around midnight. His yells woke the four children, ages 1 to 18, sleeping upstairs, before he helped them outside. Posted By Ghost
