Tophi x Trapland Pat - Plug Walk

BROKEN? 95,908 views

Broward County artist Tophi drops his first highly anticipated record by teaming up with Trapland for a banger.

Trapland Pat:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdCUkEqn31RbvZFjx9Sxsng
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/trapland-pat/1462804882
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6qvfzsfzCPEpVfY2EuqUQZ
https://www.facebook.com/Traplandpat

Tophi:
https://www.instagram.com/tophi2real/

Director:
https://www.instagram.com/shotbyjolo

