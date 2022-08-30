Meanwhile In California: Chick Gets Knocked Out Cold After A Fight Breaks Out During A Chris Brown Concert!

According to TMZ, two men jumped into the fight ... and one of them clocked one of the women, knocking her unconscious. Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... the nasty brawl started between two women in the front section of the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA, near the end of Breezy's set. Lil Baby performed also at the August 26 show.



Several fans dragged the woman to the side of the arena and tried to revive her, but she wouldn't move. The battle between the two men also spilled over to the side. Law enforcement sources tell us at least one person was transported to the hospital. Video shows the men wrestling and wildly throwing punches while the woman lays like a rag doll nearby with people standing over her. We're told bystanders broke up the fight after about three minutes and security guards didn't do much at all when they finally arrived on the scene. The condition of the injured woman is unknown.

Posted by CZ