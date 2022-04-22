Lil Spooki x DCG Shun x DCG Bsavv - Grimy

BROKEN? 113,243 views

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/6xT344UVqYnbgkLcgjsObD?si=6a1d9c6e008348f0
Artist Profile:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/7okkZ7wwW0Jkh3N8FHOR11?si=8sw_b1jWTHqiv_w24hLApQ
https://open.spotify.com/artist/1mU5tzu4Oi1c7pq0WPqMOL?si=mAxfeSKaTaGJOZMcZVdKEQ
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3hV9itNJi8Nxl0hC5hZAdj?si=rXkEqyKvRl2muE4up9QKVg
Instagram
Lil Spooki - https://www.instagram.com/lilspooki/
DCG Shun - https://www.instagram.com/dcg_shun/
DCG Bsavv - https://www.instagram.com/dcg_bsavv/

