Close Call: Man Pulled From Burning Car On Las Vegas Strip Only Moments Before It Burst Into Flames!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A car fire on Las Vegas Boulevard sent a driver and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer to the hospital on Friday afternoon.



Metro police say the driver of a white sedan was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard, near the Venetian, when they crashed into a palm tree in the center median.



After the crash, the vehicle caught on fire with the driver inside. According to police, an arriving officer arrived and broke the window, dragging the driver out of the car with the help of a bystander.



Firefighters arrived to put out the fire while the driver was transported and a local hospital for treatment.



Officials noted the officer was also transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.



Southbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard was still open as of this report, but Metro police advised some lanes would remain closed while they investigate.