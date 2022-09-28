SMH: Michigan State Police Trooper Punches Handcuffed Suspect Right In The Face!
Saginaw resident Vance D. Martin was pulled over by Michigan State Police troopers after reportedly speeding and running two stop signs. Things would escalate to the point that the officer punched a handcuffed Martin in the face. Saginaw Police Department has now released footage recorded by its officers. Posted by Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS