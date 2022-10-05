MarkyB Releases New Song “Broken Lies” [Label Submitted]

BROKEN? 1,595 views

MarkyB releases the music video for his song “Broken Lies” MarkyB has amassed over 55,000 views on this YouTube video alone.

Follow MarkyB on social media and stream his music below.
https://www.instagram.com/markeiy
https://open.spotify.com/artist/2q3s1oVxKDQW3eoitlE5AY
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/markyb/1574114043

