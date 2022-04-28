Hell To The Nah: Megan Fox Says She Has A Blood Drinking Ritual With Machine Gun Kelly!
Via Glamour. Megan Fox opened up in a new interview to clarify why exactly she and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood. “So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood. It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”. Posted By Persist
