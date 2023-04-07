SMH: California Teacher Uses Racial Slur And Tells Student People Are Oversensitive To The N-Word!
A Sequoia Middle School language arts teacher has drawn criticism after she was caught on video repeatedly using a racial slur in class.
According to students, the class was reading a Mark Twain novel when someone asked the teacher about the spelling of the N-word.
The clip, obtained by ABC7, shows the unidentified teacher repeatedly asking a black student to say the word. "You asked me how to spell it, so go ahead and pronounce it," the teacher is heard saying, before saying the N-word several times. Posted By Ghost
