She Going To Jail Now: UK Driver Plows Into An Animal Rights Activist & Takes Off For Trying Stop Her Hunting Activities!
Shocking footage has been shared online of an anti-hunt activist being struck by a speeding vehicle as they disrupted a hunting meet. The disturbing incident happened in as Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs attended The Cottesmore Hunt's opening meet on Ladywood Estate, Leicestershire. Police said officers were called to Braunston Road in Knossington shortly before 12:00 BST on Tuesday to a report of a hit-and-run crash.
The woman in her 40s, who as facing away from the vehicle when she was hit, was knocked to the ground before being rushed to hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing, the BBC reports. Leicestershire Police has confirmed an investigation was launched and that following detectives' initial enquiries, the driver of the car has been identified by officers.
Posted by CZ
