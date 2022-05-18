Wyclef Jean Feat. Jessie Woo & Eddy François - VOYE DLO
Voye Dlo features a new genre of sound called Vodou Drill by @WyclefJean; Executive Produced by @LucciBagz @sakpaselifestyle/ Powered by @blakpro & @kingzoeimg Rutshelle Guillaume(@rutshelle) played one of the biggest parts in the visual as Catherine Flon who originally had sewn the Haitian Flag on May 18th; 1803; with guidance from her godfather, Haitian revolutionary leader Jean-Jacques Dessalines, the Haitian flag is a source of pride for Haitians worldwide.
