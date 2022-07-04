"He Calls The Chicken Police On Me" Florida Man Facing Charges After Killing Neighbor’s Pet Rooster!
A Florida man was arrested and spent 30 hours in jail after he was accused of murdering his neighbor’s rooster. James Nix says he was out checking his mail when the rooster approached him, and he was forced to kill it in self-defense. James says it as an accident that the rooster was killed but the rooster’s owner, Jason Defelice believes his rooster was intentionally killed. Posted By Persist
